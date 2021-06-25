Cancel
Maine State

EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief

By DAVID SHARP, Associated Press, DAVID SHARP
Register Citizen
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Maine Stateune.edu

New Maine law recognizes pharmacists as health care providers

On June 10, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed LD 603 "An Act Regarding the Practice of Pharmacy" into law. This new public law amends the Maine Pharmacy Act to officially define the practice of pharmacy as the provision of health care services and recognizes pharmacists as providers of health care services.
Maine StateWGME

Gov. Mills signs budget that provides $300 payment to Maine workers

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills signed a revised 2022-2023 biennial budget into law Thursday. The budget meets the state's obligation to pay 55 percent of the cost of K-12 education for the first time in history. The budget also includes a one-time $300 hazard payment to Maine workers. Mainers...
Maine StateSun-Journal

Gov. Mills vetoes bill to provide gaming rights to Maine tribes

AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to open casinos or other gambling businesses on their tribal lands. The bill, approved by the Legislature in June, would have ended years of state government opposition to allowing tribes in Maine...
Maine StatePosted by
The Center Square

Maine limits use of 'no-knock' warrants by law enforcement

(The Center Square) – Maine has become the latest state to restrict the use of "no-knock" warrants by police officers to apprehend criminal suspects. Legislation signed recently by Gov. Janet Mills will limit the warrants to situations where police or people in a surrounding neighborhood might be at risk of death or bodily harm.
mainebiz.biz

Eviction ban extension comes with push to get federal relief money to landlords

The Centers for Disease Control has extended the national eviction moratorium until July 31, which also comes with a push for states to get emergency rent reimbursements to landlords faster. The CDC moratorium was due to expire last Wednesday, but the federal government extended it, along with support for states...
Michigan Statewnmufm.org

How will Michigan do once eviction guard goes?

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Federal protections against eviction are set to expire at the end of July and Michigan courts are preparing for an expected wave of landlord requests to kick out tenants who are behind in their rent. It's still unknown how many struggling tenants might be made homeless by...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Temporary Structure To Provide Heat Relief For Homeless People In Phoenix

Phoenix plans to add a temporary structure to provide heat relief for people living on the streets, but some leaders are disappointed with the timetable. Last week, the city council approved spending up to $2.5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for a portable structure that will be built on the Human Services Campus near downtown. The campus has the state’s largest homeless shelter, but the pandemic has limited capacity, leaving many people on the streets.
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

As State Emergencies End, Providers Look for New Telehealth Limits

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed his state’s state of emergency to expire this past weekend after extending it several times, ending a number of emergency measures aimed at expanding connected health coverage and access to deal with COVID-19. As a result, providers can no longer use audio-only telehealth platforms, such...
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Relief for California tenants as Legislature extends eviction protection

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers advanced a plan Monday to shield struggling tenants from eviction for at least three more months, just days before existing protections are set to expire. The Legislature overwhelmingly passed AB832, which would extend the state’s eviction moratorium through the end of September while also providing more...
Maine StateWGME

New Maine law provides free meals to school children

PORTLAND (WGME) – A new law makes Maine one of the first states in the country to provide school meals to all children at no cost, regardless of their family’s income. Child hunger advocates say there is $10 million in the state's updated budget to expand funding for school meals, which will also be paid for with federal funds, meaning it won't fall to districts.
House Rentstate.tx.us

Texas Rent Relief Program Exceeds $500 Million in Assistance, 80,000+ Texans Provided with Rent and Utility Relief

AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 80,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with another $46 million committed to being paid. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas was well ahead of many states in ramping up its program and distributing funds.
AdvocacyThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MDCPS providing financial relief to foster youths

Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services (MDCPS) will be providing pandemic relief to former foster youth in the form of financial assistance. Mississippi will receive a $3.3 million share of the Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act approved by Congress in early 2021. This Act allocated $400 million to address the “critical needs of youth and young adults who are or were formerly in foster care.”
House Rentlegalnews.com

With eviction cliff extended, here's how millions can keep their homes

CHARLOTTE, NC — More than three million renters said they were at risk of losing their homes with the federal eviction moratorium that set to expire on Wednesday, but a new Zillow analysis shows the number of households ultimately evicted could be as low as 130,000, depending on government action, the pace of economic recovery, and how landlords respond.
Public HealthWTOP

When COVID Relief Measures Expire and How to Prepare

While the country transitions back to something resembling pre-pandemic life — with packed stadiums at sporting events, indoor dining at restaurants and resumed in-person schooling — it’s time for your financial life to transition back to normal, too. A number of expanded benefits offered as part of a COVID-19 federal...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Editorial: Time is running out for Texans facing eviction. Now the state must get them the aid Congress has provided

There is good news and bad news when it comes to distributing badly needed federal aid to renters and tenants looking to stave off evictions. In Houston, city and county officials have been almost too efficient: A $140 million rental assistance program only has about $25 million remaining, which could be depleted by the end of July, when the latest extension of a federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire.

