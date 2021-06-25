5 Lessons the 'Assassin's Creed' TV Series Can Learn From the Movie
The 2016 cinematic attempt at tackling the Assassin's Creed story was not exactly a successful adaptation. Despite having an impressive cast (Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, and Michael Kenneth Williams) and sharp direction, the story was not given the justice that the often ambitious and expansive source material deserved. Now that there is an upcoming show in the works at Netflix, with an interesting writer attached in Die Hard’s Jeb Stuart, it is worth reflecting on where the film went wrong to see where the show can hopefully go right.collider.com