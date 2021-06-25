COVID-19 vaccination push heads to Kansas City’s City Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City Market and Kansas City’s Health Department team up to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, June 26. The health department’s mobile van will be parked in front of the Steamboat Arabia Museum from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are not required and you are able to just walk up to the truck to get a vaccine at your convenience. If you’d like to reserve a place in line, you can fill out an online form in advance.