MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Common Council will vote whether or not to accept the final report and policy on police worn body cameras at its meeting tonight. Item #80 on council’s agenda includes the final report by the Police Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee. The near 60-page document highlights the pros and cons of having Madison police officers adopt a body camera pilot program. It also details accounts from a handful of local community groups speaking for and against the idea.