From the second he stepped onto the pitch on Sunday in place of the seemingly injured Jesus Medina, Thiago Andrade was making a difference. Tremendous footwork, tons of energy, and lightning pace defined the Brazilian’s game as he showed himself to be an asset to the attack on a night where NYCFC’s usual gang of final third artistes were not. Taty Castellanos has struggled, having not scored a goal in almost two months. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had a pretty average game in stark contrast to the primetime performances he’s put in as of late. And, of course, Medina had to exit the game early.