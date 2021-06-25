Contract Year?: Davis getting closer to freshman form is big for pro prospects

Florida Gators Fifth-year junior running back Malik Davis has come a long way back from an injury that derailed a big time freshman season way back in 2017. After five consecutive games of 90+ yards for Davis in a year when the entire team was injury plagued and the last for head coach Jim McElwain in Gainesville, Davis himself had a season ending injury against Georgia that was as deflating as any injury in recent memory for Florida. He’s worked hard to get back to that level and it was tough early on, but he’s getting a lot closer while building on his skill set. Now it could be time for the NFL to all after the 2021 season, but what does he have to do?