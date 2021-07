Mathieu van der Poel did it all wrong. Tactically and strategically, his decisions on stage 2 of the 2021 Tour de France looked emotional and hot-headed. His attack the first time up the Côte de Mûr-de-Bretagne achieved nothing, though it did draw out a strong but very temporary counterattack by four more of the GC favourites. When Nairo Quintana attacked the second and final time up, Van der Poel did the chasing. Sonny Colbrelli attacked, and again, Van der Poel did the work of shutting him down.