Fragile Masculinity Almost Killed the Rolling Suitcase

By Kayla Kibbe
MySanAntonio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been to an airport at any point in the past few decades, chances are you were probably accompanied by a suitcase on wheels. You would have brought this item with you because wheeling your luggage along behind or beside you is objectively more convenient than needlessly hauling it through the airport. Up until the last quarter of the 20th century, however, no self-respecting man would be caught dead wheeling anything through an airport, train or bus station, because apparently doing so would be considered “unmanly.” Real men, it seems, didn’t need to bother with feminine frivolities like convenience or modern technology when they had the brawn to manhandle their luggage themselves.

