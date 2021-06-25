Fragile Masculinity Almost Killed the Rolling Suitcase

With travel ramping back up—cab lines are longer, airports are busier, and hotel rooms are booking up—there’s no better time to get back to basics with a good suitcase. To help “unzip” all of your in-transit needs, including tips to corral the contents of your carry-on, we tapped Rana Good, travel writer and founder of online magazine Naïra NYC, and The Catch Me If You Can’s Jessica Nabongo to walk us through the top features to keep in mind when shopping for the ultimate travel companion. Whether you’re gearing up to fly cross-country or drive just a few hours upstate, get back into the swing of things with one of the nine best suitcases (spoiler alert: all of our picks have four wheels) below. We’re confident they’ll make your next trip go as smoothly as your new bag rolls.