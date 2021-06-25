Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat softened on Friday as wheat harvest progresses across the Eastern belt, while lower corn prices added pressure, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $6.15 per bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 9-1/4 cents higher at $8.14-1/4 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery climbed 6 cents higher, ending at $5.94 per bushel. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 37-3/4 cents, a 5.78% decrease. * Weekly wheat export sales totaled 290,800 tonnes for the week ended July 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in line with market expectations. * Wheat production in the European Union and Britain is set to rebound this year as the crop area and yields recover from weather woes in the previous growing season, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)