Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Friday but ended the week down as beneficial rains outweighed ongoing dryness across parts of the U.S. Midwest that could still hurt soybean yields as the crop enters its key development phase in August, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans ended 9-3/4 cents higher at $13.29-1/4 per bushel, while nearby July soybeans added 13-3/4 cents to 14.04 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal fell $3.60 to $358.90 a ton. CBOT December soyoil firmed 1.76 cents to 60.94 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active soybean market fell 69-3/4, a 4.99% drop. * Exporters sold 228,600 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 182,300 tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)