Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ brings a gay immigrant romance into imperfect but moving focus

By JUSTIN CHANG
CharlotteObserver.com
 16 days ago

"They hate us over there." That's Gerardo (Christian Vazquez), alarmed to hear that his boyfriend, Ivan (Armando Espitia), is thinking of leaving home and crossing over into the United States. For a moment, under the circumstances, you'd be forgiven for not knowing exactly what he means by "us." Is he referring to Mexicans seeking a better life in a country that's sure to regard them with fear and loathing? Or could he mean gay people, likely to encounter ignorance and hostility even in an ostensibly more tolerant society than the one they're living in?

Heidi Ewing talks about her new film ‘I Carry You With Me’

In this interview with Moviefone, Ewing talks about making her first narrative feature, why her cast and crew was entirely Mexican, and the importance of holding on to your vision. Director Heidi Ewing made her directorial debut co-directing ‘The Boys of Baraka’ with Rachel Grady in 2005. The two followed...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'I Carry You With Me' tells a love story that's both ethereal and deeply real

Dreams make up both the form and substance of "I Carry You With Me," Heidi Ewing's accomplished narrative feature debut. Ewing is already well known in the nonfiction world, where she made such documentaries as "The Boys of Baraka," "Detropia" and the Oscar-nominated "Jesus Camp" with her directing partner Rachel Grady. Here, she brings the subtle observational values of those films to bear on a tender love story that is both ethereal and rooted in all-too-real life.
MoviesDetroit News

Review: 'I Carry You With Me' tells a solemn love story across borders

The weight of "I Carry You With Me" comes from its real life origin story. It tells the tale of Iván Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta, two Mexican men who fall in love and find themselves in unwelcome conditions, both from a lifestyle and socioeconomic viewpoint. So they flee to the U.S. as undocumented, a decision that seals their fate from ever returning to their home country: never again will they visit their family, their birthplace, or they risk not being able to come back to their lives in New York. It's an example where they really can't ever go home again.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ turns gay Mexican couple’s journey into evocative, exhilarating cinema

The hauntingly beautiful semi-documentary “I Carry You With Me,” a saga about a gay Mexican couple trying to make a new life in America, is not an easy movie to classify — which is exactly what the filmmakers had in mind. Suffice it to say, the film is a lyrical meditation on loneliness, immigration, homophobia and the emotional price that comes with following one’s dreams.
Moviespinalcentral.com

I CARRY YOU WITH ME (TE LLEVO CONMIGO) | Official Trailer (2021)

Based on true love, this decades spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef and a teacher. Their lives restart in incredible ways as societal pressure propels the couple to embark on a treacherous journey to New York with dreams, hopes, and memories in tow.
MoviesNewnan Times-Herald

I Carry You with Me: Narrative hybrid recreates romantic love story

Documentarian Heidi Ewing had the details of “I Carry You With Me” in her head for years before embarking on it as her first narrative feature. And while she frames the bulk of the film as a work of fiction influenced by real-life events, Ewing artfully works observational cinema verité elements into the structure. The effect is a fascinating hybrid.
