Tom Welling Says He’s Working On a ‘Smallville’ Animated Series

Marvel has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If…? and this series is going to have a lot of fun playing around in the multiverse! The trailer here features a ton of exciting new footage from the series, giving us our best look yet at what we can expect from the alternate MCU stories that it’s going to tell. It’s exciting stuff and I can’t wait to watch this show! I was especially happy to see Howard The Duck pop up in the trailer!