Tom Welling Says He’s Working On a ‘Smallville’ Animated Series

By ScreenCrush Staff
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 16 days ago
The popular Superman prequel series Smallville ended its run after ten seasons and more than 210 episodes back in 2011. Since then, it’s been continued in a comic book that presented the adventures of Clark Kent during the never-made “Smallville: Season 11,” and in an appearance by two of the show’s stars, Tom Welling (Clark) and Erica Durance (Lois Lane), during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover throughout the Arrowverse.

