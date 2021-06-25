Cancel
'Jellystone' Trailer Reveals the Return of Your Favorite Hanna-Barbera Characters on HBO Max

By Austin Slenk
Cover picture for the articleA new trailer has just been revealed for an all-new HBO Max series that will bring back Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy, and an all-star group of Hanna-Barbera characters titled Jellystone. The series is set to premiere on the streamer beginning July 29, and is an original animated ensemble comedy series from Chowder’s C.H. Greenblatt and Warner Bros. Animation that will mark the return of the legendary characters after a long 30-year break from television.

