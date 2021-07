There might be more to the world of Unknown than we saw in the 2011 movie starring Liam Neeson. TNT is developing a one-hour drama based on that film, and Neeson is set to executive produce. The movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, followed Martin Harris, a doctor who lost his memory following a car accident and woke up to find his identity has been taken and he’s the target of mysterious assassins. The new series would pick up following those events and focus on a new character “thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.”