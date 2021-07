The city of Salem has launched My Salem MA, the official city app for smart devices, including iPhone, Android and more. My Salem MA features a wealth of information for residents and visitors, including important news and updates from the city, contact information for departments and boards and tools for reporting concerns or problems. Using the app individuals can register for programs and events, sign up for notifications, receive push notifications with important alerts and find information, phone numbers and maps and directions for city facilities and other points of interest.