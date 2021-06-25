Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

The 5 Best Fishing Essentials of 2021: Beginner Gear to Catch Any Fish

By Eric Pickhartz
Posted by 
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's the fishing gear for you and your family to start off on the right foot when you wet a line and try your hand at fishing. One of America's greatest summer pastimes is fishing, mainly because it's become to accessible for so much of the United States. It's almost...

www.wideopenspaces.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Wide Open Spaces

Wide Open Spaces

Austin, TX
203K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America’s roots: The great outdoors.

 https://www.wideopenspaces.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Fishing Line#Fishing Rod#Panfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
Related
HobbiesAmes Tribune

Bob Jensen: Catch fish on plastic baits this summer

The spawn is over, so fish, regardless of species, are doing one thing: looking for something to eat. If you can put a bait in front of a fish in a way that looks appealing, they’ll probably eat it. A good bait that will appeal to a variety of fish...
Hobbiesin-fisherman.com

Fishing for Walleyes

For thousands of years before these times, men and women hunted, fished, and gathered. These ancestors lived this way as a matter of survival, though even paintings on cave walls show that they celebrated and surely enjoyed their encounters. Times have changed, but not so much the basic nature of...
Hobbiesdumasclarion.com

Expert Night Fishing Tips for Catching Bigger Bass

The hot and humid months of summer always seem to transform bass fishing lakes into a downright mess—impoundments chock-full of supersize cabin cruisers, runabouts, and jet-skis. Once the sun goes down, though, not too many are night fishing. The crowds generally clear out and bass that were previously inactive begin to feed heavily again.
Newton, MABoston Globe

Disabled anglers catch the joy of fishing at Newton Yacht Club

For those who attended the New England Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Trail’s 22d annual fishing tournament at the Newton Yacht Club June 5, the event meant much more than who got the biggest catch. Nurses, boat captains, and members of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club volunteered to help paralyzed and disabled anglers onto wheelchair accessible docks and boats for a day of fishing.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing Gear: Ugly Tools 90-Degree Pliers

Description and Application: The 90-Degree Pliers puts added control in your hands with an aggressive angle for prying hooks free with ease. The tough, dependable and authentic brand now produces tools every angler needs to keep handy. The robust non-slip handles help you keep a solid grip, even with wet hands, and the rugged metals with hardy coatings ensure the tools will not corrode. The jaws are spring loaded for one-handed operation, feature a 36-inch coiled lanyard and an impressive 7-year warranty.
HobbiesGlobe Gazette

Jensen: Look for the best fishing opportunities

Many people consider the 4th of July to be the doorway to summer. I suggest that summer came a lot earlier this year than most years. It’s been hotter than usual, according to the people who keep track of those things, and those same people predict that the warmer than ordinary weather will continue. Summer can provide fishing challenges, but summer also provides fishing opportunities.
HobbiesDuluth News Tribune

Overcast days bring out the best in topwater fishing

A low-light day might be your big day on the water. In this episode of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel hits the lake in overcast, rainy conditions as the fish leave their cover and Koel uses a topwater technique with buzz bait. "I try to reel it just fast enough to...
HobbiesField & Stream

Best Fishing Gifts for Fisherman

No matter the time of year, there is always something to fish for. Whether it’s perch through the ice, trout in the spring, or summer bass fishing, there is never an offseason for the hardcore angler. If you’re looking for the best fishing gifts out there then you’ve come to the right place. With so much gear and tackle to choose from, you might not know where to start. This list, broken down into categories, will help you find that perfect gift.
HobbiesField & Stream

Best Daiwa Reels for All Types of Fishing

Daiwa is known and respected for making affordable, well made, reliable fishing reels. The reels are also known for their longevity. Whether you’re looking for a simple spincast reel for pond fishing, a baitcasting reel for bass, or a surf spinning reel for stripers, you’re sure to find something here. Daiwa has an options for all types of fishing.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Best fishing of the month is this week

The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the best fishing week of the month and the first named storm of the season. All fishing factors considered, the storm will have no effect worth being concerned about other than a 30 mph wind on Tuesday — typical rainy season tropical storm, which we are greatly thankful for. Fishing will be the same regardless…so get prepared for some excellent fishing on Monday and Thursday through Saturday this week.
Hobbiestn.gov

Simple fishing

My dad was a cane-pole fisherman. We didn’t get to go much when my brothers and I were little because he was working two jobs, but sometimes on a Sunday afternoon we’d get in the Rambler and ride out to a pond or a creek somewhere. Bamboo pole and green cotton line with a red and white painted bobber, that was how he did it and he wanted no part of any reels or fancy equipment. He’d just bait up with a worm or a minnow, sit down on the ground, watch the cork and maybe haul in a fat bluegill, sometimes a catfish or a bass. And I can remember being too young to fish and excited to be there. Even today, I can see the bobber at the edge of a patch of reeds, bouncing once, twice, and going out of sight, and every time it happened we just knew a big one was on the other end.
Hobbiesfgazette.com

MOVE OVER BASS AND CRAPPIE; IT’S BREAM FISHING TIME

When I was growing up out on the rural route, there were lots of activities to keep youngsters busy, especially in summer when school was over for three months. High on the list of things to do was to go out behind the cow barn with a shovel and empty Prince Albert tobacco can and dig among the dried cow patties for earthworms. Cane poles that spent the winter on the back wall of the cow barn resting on nails to keep them straight were taken down, black braided line that had spent the winter in the closet was tied onto a pole, a bream hook, lead sinker and cork float were attached and it was time to head for the creek.
Shoppingoutdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing Gear: Stanley Titanium Multi Cup

Description and Application: The Titanium Multi Cup is both versatile and tough—and it looks good too. Pour in your coffee or evening beverage, tea or soup and let the double-wall TiVac vacuum insulation keep the contents at your desired temps. Or you can drop a can of cold soda or beer, and the Multi Cup will keep it nice and chilled—like a magical koozie. The sleek, smart design also includes a press-fit easy drink-through lid. The Multi Cup comes in two cool colors.
Austin, TXcovebanner.com

Fishing Report

Austin – GOOD. Water clear; 88 degrees; 0.66 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged red plastic worms, bladed spinners, flukes and flipping jigs along rock ledges, marinas and points. Sunfish are good on cut earthworms and crickets along vegetation edges, near boat docks, vegetation and rocks. Catfish are good with live bait, punch bait and shrimp.
Animalsfloridasportsman.com

Finding fish

Also - anyone got a screen shot of what snapper on the bottom look like on the sounder? I’m mainly finding schools of bait fish I think. Different species will not all look the same on the screen, some are mainly at the bottom, and some are higher in the water column. These are Red Snapper in 62' of water.
Hobbiesperutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: Even catching small fish is fun

For a good number of years, I was addicted to competitive bass fishing and it seemed like I was always either on the road traveling or in the boat fishing a tournament. In order to be competitive, I had to catch nice sized fish or I felt like I let myself and my fishing sponsors down. As much as I hated to admit it, it started taking the fun out of fishing.
Hobbiesapppicker.com

Best Fishing Times

Best Fishing Times also provides a full rundown of lunar phases and some very detailed weather forecasts for locations throughout the United States. You’ll also find a handy compass to help you find your way. One thing you guys will also really like is that you can create your own...
Hobbiesfishgame.com

Choosing the Best Net for Kayak Fishing

More and more saltwater anglers are getting into kayak fishing every season. It’s no wonder why – kayak fishing is exhilarating, effective, good exercise, and comparatively speaking a lot more affordable than fishing from a larger boat. And as more people pick it up, I get hit with more questions regarding kayak tactics and gear. Once that’s come up more than a few times recently is how to choose the best landing net for kayak fishing.
Kidsecho-pilot.com

Kids catch lessons and lifelong memories on their first fishing trip

Jon Sutton of OutdoorEmpire.com shared an article called “Taking Children on Their First Fishing Trip”. As I read the article I oozed nostalgia. It is all about the joy that children receive from the great outdoors. Not electronic games. Not instant gratification. Just being alive, exploring, maybe camping, and the joy of splashing in a shallow stream.

Comments / 0

Community Policy