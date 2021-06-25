The 5 Best Fishing Essentials of 2021: Beginner Gear to Catch Any Fish

My dad was a cane-pole fisherman. We didn’t get to go much when my brothers and I were little because he was working two jobs, but sometimes on a Sunday afternoon we’d get in the Rambler and ride out to a pond or a creek somewhere. Bamboo pole and green cotton line with a red and white painted bobber, that was how he did it and he wanted no part of any reels or fancy equipment. He’d just bait up with a worm or a minnow, sit down on the ground, watch the cork and maybe haul in a fat bluegill, sometimes a catfish or a bass. And I can remember being too young to fish and excited to be there. Even today, I can see the bobber at the edge of a patch of reeds, bouncing once, twice, and going out of sight, and every time it happened we just knew a big one was on the other end.