LINDSBORG -- Bethany College students and employees are expected to be vaccinated for the coronavirus for the fall semester. "As a small residential campus, we thrive on face to face interaction and relationships that are integral to the community. Community is a core value we already embrace at Bethany so being mindful of those vulnerable in our campus community and of our impact on our larger Lindsborg community is expected. As such, this past week, Bethany College expressed an expectation that students and employees put the core value of community above all else and obtain the vaccination," Bethany College noted in a COVID-19 update email blast.