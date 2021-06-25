'Jurassic World: Dominion’: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, New Dinosaurs, and More
Much like the notion of bringing dinosaurs back to life despite the risk involved, the Jurassic franchise is alive and well and is showing no signs of slowing down. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park took the world by storm when it opened, and while two subsequent sequels failed to capture the same magic of the first film, 2015’s Jurassic World continued the story with new characters (and a few familiar faces), revitalizing a once-dormant franchise.collider.com