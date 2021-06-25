Joseph Baena in Flex Mode, Spitting Muscular Image of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Terminator 2 star Arnold Schwarzenegger was a bit confused by the script for the film. James Cameron told that story while speaking with The Ringer. The action star felt like there wasn’t enough of him kicking butt in the sequel to the landmark film. People were used to these massive fight scenes and gunplay in his work, so it was a subversion to have him not doing a lot of that in the second movie. Cameron was confident in his vision and tried to calm his star down. The problem was that they were having this conversation in front of other people at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s amazing to think of these two titans of genre film just hashing this out in the clear view of other people in the industry. But, the machinations of the entertainment world were a bit different 40 years ago. Check out the wild story for yourself down below: