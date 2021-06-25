Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Northwestern Mutual opens Ocean View office

By Mike Rocheleau
Delaware Business Times
Delaware Business Times
 16 days ago
OCEAN VIEW – On Thursday, June 24th, Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of a new office in Ocean View, Delaware at 102 Central Ave., Unit 2, with the Bethany – Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Fellow chamber members as well as community members, family members, staff, and friends came out in support. Mayor John Reddington of Ocean View was also in attendance of the event.

