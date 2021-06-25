Judge suggests mental exam for woman accused of burying mother in backyard

An Augusta woman accused of concealing the death of another for allegedly burying her mother in the backyard was denied bond Friday. Melissa M. Lockhart, 43, attended Richmond County Superior Court by videoconference. Lockhart is on crutches after suffering a broken knee. Her injury was discovered June 3, the same day sheriff's deputies found what they suspected might have been a freshly dug grave on the Lockhart family property on the 1700 block of Tobacco Road.