Pedestrian crossing S. Ohio Street struck by car, taken to SRHC

A 73-year-old Salina man was injured when he was struck by a car while crossing S. Ohio Street Thursday morning. Willard Bradshaw was crossing S. Ohio Street at the E. Iron Avenue intersection when he was struck by a westbound 2008 Ford Focus driven by Lexxi Espada, 19, Solomon, that was turning south onto S. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The impact threw Bradshaw onto the windshield of the car.