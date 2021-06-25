Britney Spears addresses her fans: ‘I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK’

Days after Britney Spears was allowed to testify at a conservatorship hearing for the first time and passionately demanded that the court restore her basic freedoms, her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is speaking out for the first time about her sister’s private life. In a series of Instagram Stories posted on June 28, Jamie Lynn stated that she chose not to speak publicly about Britney’s conservatorship struggles until now because she believed her sister should be the one in charge of her own narrative as #FreeBritney ebbed and flowed over the years. “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt like she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn explained. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I need to say.”