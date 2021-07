In France’s first match of the 2020 European Championship, the team beat Germany 1-0. The team won thanks to an own goal from Germany’s Mats Hummels. However, it could have been 3-0 if two goals, one by Kylian Mbappé and the other Karim Benzema, hadn’t been disallowed. England’s Jordan Henderson similarly had a goal disallowed after being ruled offside in the group stage match against the Czech Republic.