'The Braid Up:' How to Create This Beyoncé-Inspired Ponytail

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may assume that people with long-hair have all the styling fun, but that's definitely not true. From chic chignons at the nape of your neck and playful space buns, to romantic waves and beachy texture, there are plenty of ways to style short hair. Whether you've been part of the short hair fam for a while and are simply seeking a little inspiration, or you're new to the game and aren't quite sure how to style your new 'do, you'll find a winner in one of these easy hairstyles for short hair.