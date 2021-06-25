Cancel
Hair Care

'The Braid Up:' How to Create This Beyoncé-Inspired Ponytail

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the many great things that Beyoncé has inspired, the crochet ponytail featured in this week's edition of The Braid Up ranks pretty high up there. NYC-based hairstylist Paula Gooden is the mastermind behind this look, which utilizes the crochet method to create a fun—and straight-up voluminous—style. There's literally so much potential with this half-up, half-down concept. And with the added hair extensions, you have the ability to switch up the color, texture, length, you name it (seriously, just go for whatever fits you and your vibe). Gooden's choice? Gorgeous curls on the bottom half and a thick, long braid at the top. TBH, it's everything.

www.cosmopolitan.com
