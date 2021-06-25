Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Family of slain Austin man still seeking justice

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZKZd_0afBXrIR00
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) An Austin man's family is worried Travis County is not doing enough for their son's murder.

Joshua Hardesty, 26, was shot and killed in September 2018. His killer, Isaac Jerome Thomas, 26, was charged with another murder in November 2018 and is now facing a possible plea deal, according to CBS Austin.

The father of Hardesty is fighting against the defendant from a plea deal.

Thomas has been charged with the murder of Hardesty and the capital murder of the other victim. At the time of the arrests, police say the murders were both over marijuana, per CBS.

According to court and jail records, Thomas has a criminal history in multiple counties including Travis, Bastrop and Hays with different charges including evading arrest, aggravated assault, murder and unlicensed possession of a firearm.

Clifford Hardesty, the father of Josh Hardesty, says he received a call earlier this month from the district attorney's office letting him know Thomas was getting offered a plea agreement that would reduce the capital murder charge to murder with the possibility of parole in the future.

“It just made me numb. I really didn’t know what to say. It was hard to hear,” Hardesty says. He said he assumed the call would be about a trial date.

The DA responded with a comment about another case, and that they can't reveal any more information on an open case.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon the Travis County District Attorney’s office announced that it returned an indictment for capital murder against Stephen Broderick. When the facts substantiate the most serious offense available, the office will pursue that charge. There has been no final resolution on this case, and the policy of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office is not to comment on open cases. The office is saddened by the unimaginable pain and trauma that the families have gone through during this process.”

The sentencing guidelines differ in every case.

The plea agreement is not final and the case remains open.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
352
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
City
Hays, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Justice#Murder#Cbs Austin#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

APD sees spike in aggravated assaults, murders in 2021

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) Gun violence is on the rise in Austin and so are other forms of crime, according to Fox 7 Austin. "We have almost as many murders right now as we had for all of 2020 and we are only halfway through the year," said Cary Roberts, executive director of The Greater Austin Crime Commission.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin man charged in Capitol riots died in motorcycle crash

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Tuesday, a man who was charged for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, has died in a motorcycle accident, according to The Hill. The Austin Police Department released a statement saying that Joseph Cable Barnes died on June 12. Barnes, 35, collided with a car after running a red light according to APD.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Fireworks displace 7 people in Austin

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Saturday, two homes were destroyed by fire from fireworks. The Austin Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to Donahue Lane in southeast Austin, where a duplex had caught on fire, according to KXAN.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Stephen Broderick indicted on capital murder charge

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) Former Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy Stephen Broderick was indicted on a capital murder charge on Wednesday. District Attorney José Garza announced the indictment by a Travis County grand jury for capital murder for the deaths of Amanda Broderick, Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III, according to KVUE.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

APD releases bodycam footage of shooting from February

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released bodycam footage from a police shooting incident in February. The incident happened in East Austin at the 2900 block of Rogge Lane on February 10. The suspect was allegedly holding a 10-year-old boy woman and a woman hostage leading to a standoff with APD, according to KVUE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy