Family of slain Austin man still seeking justice

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) An Austin man's family is worried Travis County is not doing enough for their son's murder.

Joshua Hardesty, 26, was shot and killed in September 2018. His killer, Isaac Jerome Thomas, 26, was charged with another murder in November 2018 and is now facing a possible plea deal, according to CBS Austin.

The father of Hardesty is fighting against the defendant from a plea deal.

Thomas has been charged with the murder of Hardesty and the capital murder of the other victim. At the time of the arrests, police say the murders were both over marijuana, per CBS.

According to court and jail records, Thomas has a criminal history in multiple counties including Travis, Bastrop and Hays with different charges including evading arrest, aggravated assault, murder and unlicensed possession of a firearm.

Clifford Hardesty, the father of Josh Hardesty, says he received a call earlier this month from the district attorney's office letting him know Thomas was getting offered a plea agreement that would reduce the capital murder charge to murder with the possibility of parole in the future.

“It just made me numb. I really didn’t know what to say. It was hard to hear,” Hardesty says. He said he assumed the call would be about a trial date.

The DA responded with a comment about another case, and that they can't reveal any more information on an open case.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon the Travis County District Attorney’s office announced that it returned an indictment for capital murder against Stephen Broderick. When the facts substantiate the most serious offense available, the office will pursue that charge. There has been no final resolution on this case, and the policy of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office is not to comment on open cases. The office is saddened by the unimaginable pain and trauma that the families have gone through during this process.”

The sentencing guidelines differ in every case.

The plea agreement is not final and the case remains open.