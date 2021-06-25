Cancel
Colorado State

Pasadena has a new Colorado Boulevard hotel in the works

By Ryan Carter
Pasadena Star-News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed five-story office building, long floated for development in the city’s Playhouse District, has been officially re-introduced and re-imagined as a six-story hotel. The project, at 550 to 566 E. Colorado Blvd., across the street from the popular Urth Caffe, aims to beef up the area in the city’s Playhouse District, project officials said, adding to the city’s offerings of hotels which appeal to tourists — in contrast to its robust cluster of business hotels.

www.pasadenastarnews.com
