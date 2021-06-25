Florida to force students, faculty to declare political views to stop liberal 'indoctrination'

David Keene, a former president of the National Rifle Association, addressed thousands of empty chairs, as he gave an impassionate speech defending the second amendment to the 2021 graduating class of James Madison Academy. Keene was under the impression it was part of a rehearsal for a "graduation speech." Little did he know that it was a stunt set up by the parents of a kid who was killed in the Parkland shooting, reported The Washington Post. There was no graduation speech and the 'James Madison Academy' didn't even exist. The thousands of empty chairs in the Las Vegas stadium he was addressing represented the students who were killed from gun violence. A total of 3,044 white chairs. “We are here representing every single kid that is not able to finish high school,” said Manuel Oliver, one of the people behind the stunt. “Three thousand kids that are not using those chairs because they are not here and they won’t be here.”