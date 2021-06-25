Cancel
Florida to force students, faculty to declare political views to stop liberal 'indoctrination'

Upworthy
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new law that will mandate faculty and students of public universities to submit their political viewpoints to the state. The institutions could lose their funding if the state's Republican-led legislature finds these answers unsatisfactory. The political viewpoints will be gathered via a survey to promote "intellectual diversity" on campuses. The survey will not be anonymous and while the bill's sponsor, state Senator Ray Rodrigues, had stated that faculty will not be promoted or fired based on their responses, The Tampa Bay Times reported that the bill's text does not back the Senator's words. The bill was signed into law on Tuesday and will take effect from July 1. The public universities will have to assess the “viewpoint diversity” on campus every year with the use of a survey framed by the State Board of Education.

scoop.upworthy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
#Florida Senate#Indoctrination#Legislature#Political Views#Republican#The Tampa Bay Times#The Washington Post#Washington Examiner#Dcexaminer#Democrats#Neo Nazis
