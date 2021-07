Georges St-Pierre is not optimistic about a superfight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying that “we’re never going to see it, unfortunately.”. St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov are both universally regarded as two of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and there has been chatter about a potential matchup between these two legends over the last several years. However, with GSP retired and with Nurmagomedov recently hanging up his gloves, the possibility of a dream matchup between them seems very unlikely at this point. UFC president Dana White is apparently still holding out hope for a fight, but with both fighters retired, it seems like a pipe dream.