A day at the beach

Shelter Island Town has instituted the sale of Online Daily Parking Permits for the current day or for any date through the end of the season. Use this service by focusing your cellphone on the QR code found at the Day Parking Permit signs recently posted at Wades Beach and in several other locations around the Island or by clicking on the Daily Parking Permit Icon found on the Town of Shelter Island home page. All Day Parking permits will now only be sold online.