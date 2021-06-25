Rockford man found guilty after violating order of protection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was found guilty of violating of an order of protection after a jury trial. On Feb. 27, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Rockford police officers made contact with Doris Patterson, who indicated that she had an order of protection prohibiting Tyrone Patterson from contacting her. Doris Patterson stated that Tyrone Patterson had contacted her by phone on Feb. 27. Tyrone Patterson had been served with notice of the order of protection issued on Feb. 26, according to the Rockford Police Department.