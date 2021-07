Artist or not, questions of identity and the distinction between reality and illusion have fascinated humankind throughout history. Though these thought-provoking concepts are far from new, renowned artist Lynn Goldsmith explores them in an entirely new way. Through her limited-edition book of self-portraits, The Looking Glass, Goldsmith assumes an array of guises by injecting herself into settings that originated as store windows in New York City, and transforms them into visionary windows exploring the relationship between what we see and what we imagine. And beginning June 24, photos from The Looking Glass will be displayed at The Parthenon in an extraordinary exhibition.