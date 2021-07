(Rochester, MN) -- Police in Rochester say the man suspected in a machete attack early Wednesday is in custody. Officers arrested Omar Maani on suspicion of second-degree assault. Investigators say Maani believed two women were stealing from his apartment and he chased them with the large knife. One woman was cut on the arm and another suffered a leg injury. A third woman had a small cut on the back. Police say a man accused of choking one of the women was released from jail due to insufficient evidence.