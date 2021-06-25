Highmark Stadium Hosting Fireworks On The Fourth of July
Still trying to decide where to celebrate the 4th of July this year? Highmark Stadium has announced that they will be putting on a fireworks show and everyone is invited!. Last year was one of the most subdued 4th of July celebrations I can remember. People were being asked not to gather and to stay at home to celebrate. While there were fireworks all the time, nothing beats the enormous produced fireworks shows that are put on professionally.wyrk.com