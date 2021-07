Minnesota Vikings offseason rumors today focus on the potential of certain players breaking out during the 2021 NFL Season. Could Irv Smith be on the verge of a huge season for the Minnesota Vikings? The Athletic picked him as the top breakout candidate for Minnesota and Chat Sports host Tom Downey is on board with that selection. Smith is now the clear-cut TE1 for the Vikings and could even be the #3 pass catcher with the lack of WR talent behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. But is year 3 the year he breaks out for the Vikings? Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Vikings fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!