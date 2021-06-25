County Leases EMS Space At McGee’s Crossroads

On July 1st, Johnston County EMS will take over the operations of 50-210 EMS and Four Oaks EMS, the final two contract emergency medical service providers in the county. This week, commissioners signed off on a lease for space at the 50-210 Fire Department to house Johnston County EMS ambulances starting next month, when the county takes over service in the McGee’s Crossroads area. It’s the same space 50-210 EMS has occupied for years at 50-210 Fire Station #1 at 52 Greenleaf Road.