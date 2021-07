The release of Cate Shortland’s film Black Widow next week marks only the second time in 24 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered a solo female lead. It’s likely to be the last time we see Scarlett Johansson play Natasha Romanov, aka Black Widow. But what is clear from this film is how Johansson’s decade-or-so tenure in those stacked boots has paralleled a sea-change in the way that female superheroes are portrayed onscreen. It has even driven some of that progress.