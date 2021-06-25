How to Break a New Artist: Start a Fiction Podcast?

“I used to be with it, but then they changed what ‘it’ was. Now what I’m with isn’t ‘it,’ and what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary to me.”. The year was 1996. Abe Simpson, middle-aged father, was addressing his teenage son Homer, soon (in television time) about to experience the same gulf between his music-hungry youth and an advanced adulthood that was utterly disconnected from the sonic zeitgeist of his children’s generation. And so, with the “Homerpalooza” episode, “The Simpsons” got an early jump on a dynamic that has become entrenched enough over the last decade or so that it’s taken on the weight of cliché: the notion that people tend to stop listening to new music around the time they turn 30.