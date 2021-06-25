One dead after Campbell County motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police (VSP) Trooper A. Clampitt is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. Friday (June 25) on Route 460 at Doss Road, according to a VSP statement. A 2012 Mercedes SUV was traveling north on Doss Road and had stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection with Route 460. The SUV then pulled across the eastbound lanes and into the path of an eastbound 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.