Here's What Prison Pal Robyn Adams Really Thinks About Casey Anthony's Acquittal - Exclusive
Casey Anthony might have been found not guilty of the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony in 2008, but the public never believed her story. Those closest to the case were also suspicious of Anthony from the start. "She has shown no emotion," a lead investigator told ABC News. Even Casey's own parents thought she was involved when they discovered her reeking vehicle and told 9-11, "it smells like there's been a dead body in the damn car."www.nickiswift.com