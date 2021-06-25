Here's What Prison Pal Robyn Adams Really Thinks About Casey Anthony's Acquittal - Exclusive

He's fresh out of prison after serving years for a sexual assault conviction, but Bill Cosby is a busy man. Some may believe that the 83-year-old disgraced comedian should take a break following his ordeal, but Cosby and Co. have been reportedly revving up his schedule. There are reports about a docuseries and a comedy tour in the upcoming days, and while his supporters have been celebrating his release, eight of the 60 women who made accusations against the industry veteran are not happy about the outcome of the case.