Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ brings a gay immigrant romance into imperfect but moving focus

By JUSTIN CHANG
Sacramento Bee
 16 days ago

"They hate us over there." That's Gerardo (Christian Vazquez), alarmed to hear that his boyfriend, Ivan (Armando Espitia), is thinking of leaving home and crossing over into the United States. For a moment, under the circumstances, you'd be forgiven for not knowing exactly what he means by "us." Is he referring to Mexicans seeking a better life in a country that's sure to regard them with fear and loathing? Or could he mean gay people, likely to encounter ignorance and hostility even in an ostensibly more tolerant society than the one they're living in?

