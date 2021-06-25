A 'Fast & Furious' Expert and New Fan Reflect on the Franchise's Wildest Rides
The “Fast & Furious” franchise has revved its engine through theaters for the past 20 years, burning rubber on box office records and hitting the NOS on the careers of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the rest of the “Fast” family. The series’ latest entry, “F9,” drifts into theaters Friday, and longtime fans and newcomers alike will be able to enjoy the adrenaline high of the franchise’s increasingly jaw-dropping thrills.www.lmtonline.com