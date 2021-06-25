A 'Fast & Furious' Expert and New Fan Reflect on the Franchise's Wildest Rides

It's hard to believe 20 years have passed since The Fast and the Furious franchise kicked off. The original movie hit theaters in summer 2001 and quickly raced its way into the hearts of American moviegoers. Despite it initially starting out as little more than a Point Break ripoff that traded surfboards and big waves for tuner cars and street racing, the so-called Fast Saga quickly evolved into something more. Within a decade, the franchise left street racing behind in order to fully embrace its place as a bonafide action film. Cars still played a part, however, explosive and expensive vehicular stunts replaced the original movie's racing bent. Things aren't slowing down for the series, either, with the latest film, F9, hitting theaters almost 20 years to the date after The Fast and the Furious hit the silver screen. Click through to read 20 little-known facts about the Fast Saga in honor of the franchise's porcelain anniversary.