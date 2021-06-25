The Best Wireless Headphones for Bass

I was in search of a pair of Bluetooth earbuds which were noise cancelling, and had multi point capabilities. For those of you who aren't geeks like me, multi point is the ability to be simultaneously connected to two Bluetooth devices at a time. For example, my iPhone and my android media player, but that's neither here nor there. Anyway, upon recommendation from an AppleVis member, I decided to buy the jabra elite 85t's. At the time, when I first sought recommendations for such a headset on AppleVis, I didn't care if it was true wireless or behind the neck, all I wanted was a good pair of noise cancelling earbuds that can connect to two devices at once. I got tired of constantly having to pair my Sony wf1000xm3 earbuds back and forth between devices, what a giant pain! These jabra elites are perfect, I've had Them for about a month now, and once I got the proper ear tips on, I absolutely love them. When I first got them, I didn't think I'd like them, the noise cancelling was virtually non existent. As it turned out, the medium ear tips, which came installed on the earbuds were too small for my ears, although they didn't feel too small. Jabra has a reasonably accessible sound plus app for their headsets, and one of the features is you can test the fit of your earbuds. So once I learned the medium ear tips weren't a good fit, I tried the small ones thinking I have small ears. That wasn't right either, so I put the largest ones on, and voila, they were perfect, noise cancelling was great.