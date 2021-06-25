The Batman Was Supposed to Come Out Today, Rewatch the Trailer
When Warner Bros. announced that Ben Affleck was officially leaving the Caped Crusader behind back in 2019, they also confirmed that the solo film The Batman would be landing in theaters on June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the Matt Reeves film delayed first to October of this year, then to March of 2022. Despite these many setbacks, last summer saw the release of the film's first official teaser trailer, which was released at the inaugural DC FanDome event, so while fans wait for more official looks at the Robert Pattinson-starring film, we might as well watch the above trailer to celebrate how fans initially would have been heading to theaters today to witness the experience.comicbook.com