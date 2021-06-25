Jared Padalecki 'gutted' by news of Jensen Ackles' 'Supernatural' spinoff

Jared Padalecki (R) reacted to his exclusion from his "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles' upcoming prequel series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Jared Padalecki says he was "gutted" to hear of Jensen Ackles' Supernatural spinoff.

The 38-year-old actor reacted Thursday on Twitter to his exclusion from Ackles' upcoming prequel series, which Ackles confirmed earlier in the day.

Padalecki and Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which had a 15-season run on The WB/CW from 2005 to November 2020. Deadline reported Thursday that Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, are developing The Winchesters, a prequel series centered on Dean and Sam's parents.

Padalecki congratulated Ackles but said he was unaware of the project.

"Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever," Padalecki tweeted.

Padalecki later responded to a fan who said they hoped his exclusion was "a bad joke."

"No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted," Padalecki said.

Padalecki thanked fans for their support and told people to not spread hate in a tweet Friday.

"Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened," he wrote.

The Winchesters is in the works at The CW. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce the series, with Ackles to reprise Dean as the show's narrator.

Ackles and Danneel Ackles will executive produce through their company, Chaos Machine Productions.

"When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story," Ackles said. "I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

Padalecki presently stars on the CW series Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.