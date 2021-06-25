Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jared Padalecki 'gutted' by news of Jensen Ackles' 'Supernatural' spinoff

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILF8W_0afBUveI00
Jared Padalecki (R) reacted to his exclusion from his "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles' upcoming prequel series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Jared Padalecki says he was "gutted" to hear of Jensen Ackles' Supernatural spinoff.

The 38-year-old actor reacted Thursday on Twitter to his exclusion from Ackles' upcoming prequel series, which Ackles confirmed earlier in the day.

Padalecki and Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which had a 15-season run on The WB/CW from 2005 to November 2020. Deadline reported Thursday that Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, are developing The Winchesters, a prequel series centered on Dean and Sam's parents.

Padalecki congratulated Ackles but said he was unaware of the project.

"Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever," Padalecki tweeted.

Padalecki later responded to a fan who said they hoped his exclusion was "a bad joke."

"No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted," Padalecki said.

Padalecki thanked fans for their support and told people to not spread hate in a tweet Friday.

"Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened," he wrote.

The Winchesters is in the works at The CW. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce the series, with Ackles to reprise Dean as the show's narrator.

Ackles and Danneel Ackles will executive produce through their company, Chaos Machine Productions.

"When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story," Ackles said. "I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

Padalecki presently stars on the CW series Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
140K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Danneel Ackles
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Robbie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#The Wb Cw#Jarpad#Chaos Machine Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Fanatic

Supernatural Creator Eric Kripke Apologizes to Jared Padalecki Over Prequel Confusion

Fans of Supernatural were thrown for a loop when news of a prequel in development dropped on Thursday. Series creator, Eric Kripke, is now weighing in after Jared Padalecki revealed his shock at not knowing about the series. Initially, Kripke tweeted his excitement about the new series, writing:. "When @JensenAckles...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool

It's been a bit of an up-and-down time for The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. First, there was the mess involving the fallout from the announced SPN spinoff prequel that was thankfully smoothed over. On the plus side, production on the third season of the hit Amazon Prime series is rolling along, with Soldier Boy's real-life counterpart joining Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara, Jesse T. Usher, and Tomer Kappon to celebrate Moriarty's birthday in-person (and even showing off his vocal stylings. Now we're getting a chance to check in on how this week's been, and it looks like it was a combination of golf with Urban and some late-night filming requiring some decompression time.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A Supernatural Prequel is Headed to the CW

Sometimes it’s hard to know what’s a joke and what’s for real when it comes to actors and their reactions, but many people were thinking that Jared Padalecki’s comment about not being included in the Supernatural prequel that’s heading to the CW was a little more than a joke. When he insisted that no, they weren’t people became even more confused since it had already been stated that both Jensen and Jared would be headed back for the prequel, which would feature their parents and would show how everything got started with the Winchesters and their overall quest. Trying to sort out whether or not Jared was being real with his comments has a lot of people thinking that he’s being genuine and knew nothing about the fact that he wasn’t in the prequel and others claiming that it’s a joke and that people are being had left and right. Trying to sort this out is kind of a headache to be certain since, on one hand, it’s not above any actor to misdirect the audience in this manner since it could be a buildup to a surprise reveal. On the other hand, if it is genuine then it could have been that Padalecki wasn’t told since he’s been busy with Walker, Texas Ranger, which has been given a second season.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

The last time we checked in on the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, and Karen Fukuhara were sending viewers love via an Instagram post showing them actually able to get together to enjoy some real, honest-to-goodness, vaccinated, face-to-face socializing. Since then, we've had a slew of casting news (more on that in a minute) and showrunner & EP Erick Kripke offering some interesting teases about the third season. But now we're back to see how the fam's doing, and thanks to Alonso we're getting a look at how they were able to celebrate Moriarty's birthday proper (with Jesse T. Usher and Tomer Kappon joining the festivities this time). But as much as the night was all about Moriarty, it appears it was Ackles who caught Alonso's attention- or at least his "vocal stylings" did.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Spinoff Is Retconning A Big Part Of The Winchesters’ History

It’s something of an understatement to say that the reception to Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters has been decidedly mixed. Beyond the dubious validity of the story even being told, it also requires a significant retcon to even exist. At the very beginning of the series John knew nothing...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

How Many Seasons Of Supernatural Are There?

The tale of Sam and Dean Winchester and their hunt of supernatural beings began in 2005 when the show Supernatural first aired on the WB. Even after the WB changed into the CW, Supernatural continued its reign as one of the most beloved shows on the network with its mix of fantasy, mystery, and, of course, horror elements.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Real Reason Why ‘Linda Reagan’ Actor Amy Carlson Exited the Show After Season 7

Danny Reagan has been dealing with the death of his wife Linda on “Blue Bloods.” Why did actress Amy Carlson leave after seven seasons?. Simply put, Carlson decided not to renew her contract with the hit CBS crime drama, according to an article on Looper.com. Show producers decided to kill off Linda Reagan in a helicopter crash, thereby making it impossible for her and Carlson to return.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Says His ‘Marriage Wouldn’t Have Survived’ When He Was Doing ’Magnum P.I.’: Here’s Why

Have you ever wondered how actors balance their work life and their life at home? Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck once gave fans an insight into just that. Selleck has been a household name for decades. He has starred on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods since 2010. On the show, Selleck portrays Frank Reagan — the Police Commissioner of New York City. The popular show follows Reagan and his family. His son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective on the force, while his daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is the Assistant District Attorney in New York County.

Comments / 2

Community Policy