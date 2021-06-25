Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

US Department of Justice to sue Georgia over voting laws

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The announcement will be made later Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. It comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

www.oregonlive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
51K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Justice#Legislature#Voting Rights#Us Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Republican#Gop#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Federal judge declines to block parts of Georgia's voting law

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee's "I Will Vote" campaign. That came after a federal judge declined to block part of Georgia’s new voting law ahead of next week's runoff elections. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the impact of the ruling.
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Judge rules to allow Indiana governor to sue over emergency law

(The Center Square) – A judge ruled Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb can proceed with a lawsuit challenging a new state law he believes gives legislators too much power during public health emergencies. Marion County Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick rejected claims by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita that only he...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: In the feds versus Georgia’s voting law, bet on Georgia

Nobody likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in, now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state. And for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Requirements of Georgia voting law begin Thursday

Georgia’s new voting law goes into effect Thursday, requiring new forms of ID for absentee voting, tighter ballot request deadlines and changes to early voting. Parts of the law will have an immediate impact on two state House runoffs after early voting already began this week. But requirements for absentee voters to submit a driver’s license number or ID documents won’t be used in the runoffs because those races began under previous election rules.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump deposition? 45 braces as Trump Org case takes twist

Trump's legal woes are skyrocketing. His lawyers promoting litigation to overturn the election now face sanctions hearings in Michigan for making false claims in court filings. Trump also plans to sit for a deposition in his social media lawsuit as the criminal probe into his namesake company continues. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the legal storm Trump faces.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Justice Dept presses Congress to pass new voting rights laws

In the not-too-distant past, champions of voting rights would look to the courts as a refuge when policymakers failed them. As Republican-appointed jurists close that door -- the Supreme Court's far-right majority further gutted the Voting Rights Act yesterday -- guardians of the franchise are noticeably short on options. As...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
Tennessee Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tennessee law forcing trans restroom warnings blocked by judge

A federal judge temporarily blocked a new Tennessee law that would force businesses to put up warning signs if they allow customers to use restrooms that don’t match their recorded gender at birth. The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in Nashville is an early victory for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy