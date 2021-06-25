Woman Sparks Debate After Threatening To Call Off Wedding If Fiance Doesn't Shave Beard

The internet always has opinions. TikTok user bigbruva_77 recently shared a “parking hack” that went viral. He says if drivers all parked with their left side tires on the left line of their parking spot, it would mean everyone always had enough room to get out comfortably. A caption on the post reads, “We’ve been doing it wrong the whole time,” and shows a car dealership parking lot with vehicles all parked like this. The video has over 4.3 million views, and while some said it was smart, others noted things like, “It only works if everyone did this, though, which would never happen.” In a follow-up video, he acknowledged that the idea wouldn’t work because people would make mistakes, but added that people have to guess when parking in the center of a spot, whereas with his method, they would know if they had parked on the line or not.