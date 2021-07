Shannon Singh has said she is “gutted” after being dumped fromLove Island, just three episodes in to the new series.On Wednesday night (30 June) the 22-year-old model from Fife became the first contestant to leave the villa following a recoupling.Speaking after leaving the show, she said her stint on the programme was “very short-lived” and “surreal”, however she added she is "”obviously very grateful I got the opportunity”.Singh also shared her predictions for the couples in the villa.“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake [Cornish] and Liberty [Poole],” she said. “I think Aaron...