We're celebrating American independence this weekend, but we're also celebrating being independent from our homes after a year of lockdowns! If you want to get out and have a good time, we have the expert in the house! Sarah Wolf is here from Good Party ATX with the scoop on fun things happening this holiday weekend, and throughout the summer. Plus, if you're looking for thrills this summer, an interactive movie experience is back! Dani Thomas is here from High Beam Events to tell us about Jaws on the Water!