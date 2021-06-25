Greg Oliver
Greg Oliver, age 57, 2021, of Marion Thomas Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday, June, 23, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Kim Byrd Oliver of Zionville; one son, Robert Gregory Oliver and wife Alex of Charlotte; one daughter, Taylor Denise Oliver of Yuma, Arizona; one stepson, Chandler Brown of Zionville; his mother, Barbara Knight Oliver of Vilas; one sister, Lisa Hudson and husband Tim of Mooresville; two brothers, Kenneth Robert Oliver and wife Ruth of Cornelius, and David Christopher Oliver of Stanley; three nieces, Candance Schultz and husband Kevin of Fort Rucker, Alabama; Ashley Turman and husband Dillon of Belmont, and Rebecca Nobles and husband Landon of Cornelius; three nephews, Andrew Ryan Oliver and wife Emma of Cornelius; Dylan Oliver and Matthew Oliver both of Stanley.