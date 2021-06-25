Greg Oliver, age 57, 2021, of Marion Thomas Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday, June, 23, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Kim Byrd Oliver of Zionville; one son, Robert Gregory Oliver and wife Alex of Charlotte; one daughter, Taylor Denise Oliver of Yuma, Arizona; one stepson, Chandler Brown of Zionville; his mother, Barbara Knight Oliver of Vilas; one sister, Lisa Hudson and husband Tim of Mooresville; two brothers, Kenneth Robert Oliver and wife Ruth of Cornelius, and David Christopher Oliver of Stanley; three nieces, Candance Schultz and husband Kevin of Fort Rucker, Alabama; Ashley Turman and husband Dillon of Belmont, and Rebecca Nobles and husband Landon of Cornelius; three nephews, Andrew Ryan Oliver and wife Emma of Cornelius; Dylan Oliver and Matthew Oliver both of Stanley.