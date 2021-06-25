Man found with a loaded gun in a baby stroller at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. — A West Virginia man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a loaded gun tucked into a pocket of his baby stroller at the security checkpoint at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Thursday.

It was the fourth handgun that TSA officers have caught at the airport so far in 2021. Only three guns were caught in 2019, when significantly more people were flying prior to the pandemic.

“Our TSA officers physically inspect strollers when they are too large to fit through the checkpoint X-ray unit and in this case, as a TSA officer was visually and then physically inspecting the stroller, he found a loaded handgun hidden in a pocket of the stroller,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s a good catch on the part of our officers. Just because an individual is traveling with a young child in a baby stroller doesn’t automatically mean they get a free pass at a checkpoint. It is also an example of why we do not profile travelers.”

The weapon was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. TSA officers alerted the Westmoreland County Park Police, who confiscated the weapon, questioned the man and arrested him on a weapons charge. The man told officials he lives in Morgantown, W. Va.

The man, who police did not identify, said that when he and his girlfriend take their dogs and child for a walk that he keeps his loaded gun in the rear stroller pocket and forgot to remove it when they came to catch their flight.

“If you own a firearm, you should know where it is at all times. Not knowing that you have a loaded gun with you is an accident waiting to happen,” Keys-Turner said.

Travelers are not allowed to carry their guns onto airplanes, however, passengers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

