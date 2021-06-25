Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arnold, PA

Man found with a loaded gun in a baby stroller at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vvq2_0afBSN0W00

LATROBE, Pa. — A West Virginia man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a loaded gun tucked into a pocket of his baby stroller at the security checkpoint at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Thursday.

It was the fourth handgun that TSA officers have caught at the airport so far in 2021. Only three guns were caught in 2019, when significantly more people were flying prior to the pandemic.

“Our TSA officers physically inspect strollers when they are too large to fit through the checkpoint X-ray unit and in this case, as a TSA officer was visually and then physically inspecting the stroller, he found a loaded handgun hidden in a pocket of the stroller,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s a good catch on the part of our officers. Just because an individual is traveling with a young child in a baby stroller doesn’t automatically mean they get a free pass at a checkpoint. It is also an example of why we do not profile travelers.”

The weapon was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. TSA officers alerted the Westmoreland County Park Police, who confiscated the weapon, questioned the man and arrested him on a weapons charge. The man told officials he lives in Morgantown, W. Va.

The man, who police did not identify, said that when he and his girlfriend take their dogs and child for a walk that he keeps his loaded gun in the rear stroller pocket and forgot to remove it when they came to catch their flight.

“If you own a firearm, you should know where it is at all times. Not knowing that you have a loaded gun with you is an accident waiting to happen,” Keys-Turner said.

Travelers are not allowed to carry their guns onto airplanes, however, passengers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Arnold, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Airport Security#Strollers#Tsa#Tsa#Federal Security#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kentucky couple die on celebratory Idaho fishing trip

A Kentucky couple died Saturday in Idaho during a fishing trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary. John and Vickie Fourshee were fly fishing around 9 a.m. in the Moyie River near the Twin Rivers Campground, the Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press reported. The couple was trying to cross the Moyie River...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Israeli search team heads home weeks after condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — An Israeli search and rescue team that arrived in South Florida shortly after the Champlain Towers South collapsed last month was heading home Sunday after an emotion sendoff in Surfside. During a brief ceremony on Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked the battalion...
Florida StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities said Sunday they are making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of a deadly building collapse in Florida last month. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, up from 86 a day before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy